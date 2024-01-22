Catholic World News

Pope thanks journalists for ‘delicacy’ in coverage of scandals

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a January 22 audience with journalists accredited to the Vatican, Pope Francis broke from his prepared text to thank the reporters for “the delicacy that you often show in speaking about the scandals of the Church.”

Continuing his thoughts on the coverage of scandals, the Pope said: “there are so many, and I have often seen in you a great delicacy, a respect, an almost ashamed silence. Thank you for this attitude.”

In his prepared text the Pope told the journalists: “The beauty of your work around Peter is that it is founded on the solid rock of responsibility in truth, not on the fragile sands of gossip and ideological interpretations.”

