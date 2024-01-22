Catholic World News

Illinois lawmakers take aim at private schools

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic schools in Illinois are facing critical budget shortfalls after the state’s Democratic leadership killed a scholarship program that provided aid to students at private schools. A Wall Street Journal editorial charges:

The point to understand is that this is exactly what the Chicago Teachers Union and their Democratic front men intended in killing the Invest in Kids program. They want private schools to fail so that parents have no choice other than sending their children to union-run schools. It’s a moral and political disgrace.

