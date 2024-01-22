Catholic World News

Pope recalls Italian dam disaster, calls for care of creation

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from the Diocese of Belluno-Feltre and recalled the 60th anniversary of the Vajont dam disaster, which swept away an entire town in northern Italy.

“I never tire of repeating that caring for Creation is not simply an ecological factor, but an anthropological issue: it has to do with human life, as the Creator conceived and arranged it, and it concerns the future of everyone and the global society in which we are immersed,” Pope Francis said in his address.

