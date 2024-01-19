Catholic World News

Most Americans favor some abortion restrictions, new poll shows

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Knights of Columbus

CWN Editor's Note: Most Americans favor some restrictions on abortion, according to a new Marist poll sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Although 58% of the respondents described themselves as “pro-choice”—as against 40% “pro-life”—two-thirds said there should be some legal restrictions on abortion, and when questioned about specific restrictions, the same 58% figure supported either a total ban or a ban on abortion after the third month of pregnancy. However the poll showed erosion of pro-life sentiment, since in 2009 there was an overwhelming 86% support for the same restrictions.

The poll showed a sharp political divide on the issue, with 82% of Democrats saying that they were “pro-choice,” while 70% of Republicans were “pro-life.”

A solid 86% of the respondents opposed abortion based on the sex of the baby, but only 58% opposed abortion to eliminate a Down Syndrome child.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!