Catholic World News

Pope raps ‘business’ approach for universities

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on January 19 with members of the International Federation of Catholic Universities, Pope Francis expressed concern that in many places education is treated as a business rather than a passionate pursuit of the truth.

The Pope said that Catholic universities should work together to “counter the trend, and to globalize hope, unity and concord in place of indifference, polarization and conflict.”

At the same time, the Pope urged Catholic educators to guard against the “temptation to hide behind walls, in a safe social bubble, avoiding risks or cultural challenges.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!