Catholic World News

Veneration of saints can spur ecumenism, Pope says

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming an ecumenical delegation from Finland at the start of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis remarked that “there have been times when the veneration of saints appeared to be a source of division rather than of unity.”

The Pontiff thanked Evangelical Lutheran Bishop Astrand for sepaking about “the witness of the saints and its broad ecumenical spirit.” He mentioned the shared veneration of “some of the great Nordic saints: Birgitta, Henrik, and Olav.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!