Canadian study: assisted suicide saves health-care spending

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A new report published by the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests that assisted suicide will reduce the nation’s health-care spending.

The study claims that the costs associated with offering assisted suicide will be offset by anywhere between $34.7 and $136.8 million in savings—that is, that the health-care system can save money by eliminating sick and elderly people rather than caring for them.

