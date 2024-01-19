Catholic World News

Dutch bishops: no blessings for same-sex couples

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Netherlands have ruled out church blessings for same-sex couples, while allowing for blessings of individuals.

“It is possible to say a prayer about individual believers who live in an irregular relationship,” according to a statement from the Dutch bishops’ conference. “For someone living in an irregular or homosexual relationship, the ordained minister can say a simple prayer outside the context of a wedding celebration or prayer celebration.”

The statement comes in response to the Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans—which Bishop Rob Mutsaerts, an auxiliary of the ‘s-Hertogenbosch diocese, characterized as “above all a cowardly document.”

