Cardinal Parolin on blessings of same-sex couples: ‘In the Church there has always been change’

January 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Asked about the turmoil surrounding the blessing of same-sex couples, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said that “it is always good ... The important thing is that we always proceed according to what is called progress in continuity.”

“In the Church there has always been change,” he continued. “The Church of today is not the Church of 2,000 years ago. The Church is open to the signs of the times; it is attentive to needs that arise, but it also must be faithful to the Gospel, it must be faithful to tradition, faithful to its heritage.”

“But if this upheaval helps us walk according to the Gospel in responding, then it is welcome,” he added.

