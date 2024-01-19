Catholic World News

Vatican announces events for Consalvi bicentenary

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a January 18 press conference, Vatican officials and scholars discussed events, including symposia and a concert, to commemorate the bicentenary of the death of Cardinal Ercole Consalvi (1757-1824).

Cardinal Consalvi, Pope Pius VII’s Secretary of State, was “one of the greatest statesmen who has ever served the papal court,” in the judgment of the Catholic Encyclopedia (1908). The prelate, “a leader of the opposition to Napoleon ... succeeded in the face of great difficulty in obtaining the restitution of most of the Papal States” during the Congress of Vienna (1814-15), Encyclopaedia Britannica notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!