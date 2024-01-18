Catholic World News

Pope Benedict’s Jesus of Nazareth now in single Russian-language volume

January 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian-language edition of the Jesus of Nazareth trilogy by the late Pope Benedict XVI, condensed into a single volume, has been released in Moscow.

The new work was completed under the auspices of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Moscow together with the Sapientia et Scientia academy in Rome.

