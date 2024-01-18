Catholic World News

Retired Togo archbishop, critic of government, dies in exile

January 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Philippe Fanoko Kossi Kpodzro, the former Archbishop of Lomé, Togo, hs died in exile in Sweden at the age of 93.

The retired archbishop, who had once served as head of the nation’s parliament, had been forced into exile in 2021 because of his criticism of the government of President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

