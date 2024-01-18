Catholic World News

Police release retired Australian bishop without charges

January 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Australia have released Bishop Christopher Saunders without filing criminal charges, after questioning him following a January 16 raid on his home.

Bishop Saunders resigned from his post leading the Diocese of Broome in 2021, at the age of 71, amid charges of sexual abuse. A police investigation at the time ended without charges. But an independent Vatican investigation, concluding that Bishop Saunders had groomed and molested young aboriginal men, leaked to the Australian media, prompting a new criminal investigation. Police confirmed that the recent raid was part of an ongoing probe.

