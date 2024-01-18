Catholic World News

Cardinal reports ‘negative reactions from the ecumenical world’ to Fiducia Supplicans

January 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Dicastery for Christian Unity, reports: “I’m getting some negative reactions from the ecumenical world about Fiducia Supplicans, in an interview posted on the German-language web site of Vatican News.

Cardinal Koch said that Orthodox churches in particular were concerns about the new Vatican document, which raised “newly acute” questions about the nature of priestly blessings.

In the interview Cardinal Koch looked forward to 2025, and the celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea. He said that the celebration would be an opportunity “to renew the Christological confession—because Arianism is not only a thing of the past but is also present today.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!