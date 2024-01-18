Catholic World News

At WEF forum, Cardinal Turkson calls for new economic model

January 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Cardinal Peter Turkson is urging world leaders to adopt the vision of Pope Francis for a new economic order.

The cardinal—who is chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences—told Vatican News that it is “imperative for businesses to contribute to society beyond their own profit maximization.” He explained:

We want to leverage the objectives of business—not only profit and monetary gain—but also the transformational value that it brings to society—making life better, worth living, equitable, and inclusive.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!