USCCB calls for ‘yes’ vote on Pregnant Students’ Rights Act

January 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has asked the faithful to encourage members of the House of Representatives to vote in favor of the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, sponsored by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA).

The bill, if it becomes law, will ensure that “colleges and universities readily provide information to their students on the rights, accommodations, resources, and services available to them to help them carry their baby to term and succeed as a parenting student,” according to the USCCB.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

