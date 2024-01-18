Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman calls for renewed commitment to end abortion, assist mothers in need

January 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee said that “we remain steadfast in our commitment to work for the legal protection of every human life from conception to natural death.”

“At the same time, we recognize that often the most immediate way to protect babies and mothers from abortion is to thoroughly surround mothers in need with loving support, ‘walking with’ them in their journey of motherhood,” continued Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA). “Each of us is called to radical solidarity with women facing an unexpected or challenging pregnancy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

