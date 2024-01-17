Catholic World News

Conservative prelate elected to head regional Italian bishops’ conference

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, who was removed by Pope Francis from his post as secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), has been elected president of the episcopal conference of Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy.

Archbishop Morandi was replaced at the DDF in 2022, amid rumors that he had resisted the Pope’s ideas on topics such as restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass. As president of the episcopal conference in Emilia-Romagna, he will replace CArdinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, a close papal ally.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

