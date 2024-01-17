Catholic World News

Pope encourages World Economic Forum

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a supportive message to the World Economic Forum (WEF), whose members are meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week.

In a message addressed to Klaus Schwab, the leader of the WEF, the Pope said that in a “very troubling climate of international stability,” the group’s meeting “provides an important opportunity for multi-stakeholder engagement to explore innovative and effective ways to build a better world.”

Citing the problems of war, inequality, and climate change, the Pope said that there is “an evident need for international political action that, through the adoption of coordinated measures, can effectively pursue the goals of global peace and authentic development.”

In particular the Pope endorsed the idea that “international structures be able effectively to exercise their functions of control and guidance in the economic sector.”

