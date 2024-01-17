Catholic World News

War expanding into southern Lebanon

January 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Exchanges of fire between Iran-backed militia groups and Israeli forces have forced thousands of people to abandon their homes in southern Lebanon, Vatican News reports.

More than 80,000 Lebanese have been displaced by the fighting in the months since the outbreak of open warfare in Gaza last October. Raids and shelling in southern Lebanon have now become “almost daily.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!