Police interrupt Mass at California parish, tell worshippers to put hands up

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police interrupted Mass at a parish in Placentia, CA on January 16, after receiving a report of a man with a gun entering the church.

Upon entering the church, police instructed worshippers to put up their hands and shouted, “Get to the ground! Get to the ground!”

Police took a man in a back pew into custody but did not find a gun.

