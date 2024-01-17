Catholic World News

Ohio Byzantine bishop weighs in on blessings

January 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Less than five months after his appointment as a bishop, Bishop Robert Pipta of the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma (Ohio) reflected on blessings in light of Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

“Concern regarding some interpretations of the declaration has arisen in regard to those who may seek a blessing not for growth in holiness but to affirm an attempted deviation from the Church in its teaching on same-sex relationships,” he wrote. “The declaration guides us by stating that those who seek blessings only do so appropriately when they, ‘recognizing themselves to be destitute and in need of (God’s) help—do not claim a legitimation of their own status.’”

“Important to note is that, in our society, the word ‘couple’ has come to be understood as two people who have entered a relationship that is either one of dating, engagement, or marriage,” he continued. “According to Church teaching, two people of the same sex cannot be in any of these types of relationships. There can never be a Church blessing for these. It also must be added that there are relationships between one man and one woman that, likewise, cannot be blessed unless the priest has confidence that the relationship will grow into a valid marriage.”

“When any misunderstanding is possible, spontaneous prayer that leaves no doubt about the truth of the matter according to the Church’s teachings on faith and morals and no doubt about the blessing’s goal of growth in salvific holiness is the only option,” Bishop Pipta added.

