Some Russian Orthodox priests seek to avoid prayers for war victory

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An increasing number of Russian Orthodox priests are seeking to join other Orthodox communities, to avoid the obligatory prayer “for the victory of Holy Russia,” the AsiaNews service reports.

The Patriarchate of Moscow, which requires clerics to lead the prayer for victory, has taken the stand that priests can leave their assignments only for documented reasons of health. That policy has made it more difficult for priests to leave Russia quietly and serve in Orthodox parishes elsewhere.

