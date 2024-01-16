Catholic World News

Vatican bars former OMV superior general from spiritual direction following allegations

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has barred Father David Nicgorski, the superior general of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary from 2015 to 2022, from serving as a spiritual director for five years following allegations of grooming religious sisters and a sexual assault of one of them.

Following a communication from the Daughters of St. Paul, the Archdiocese of Boston had suspended his priestly faculties in 2017—yet he remained superior general of his order in Rome.

“If they [Vatican officials] think that the proper response to sexual assault of someone in a sacred relationship with obvious power dynamics — to just ban him from spiritual direction for five years — it’s laughable how unjust that is,” one of the sisters said.

