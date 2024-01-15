Catholic World News

Pope, in new interview, suggests hell may be empty

January 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis questioned the reality of hell, said that he has no intention of retiring, and spoke about his future travel plans in a new broadcast interview.

Speaking to an Italian TV audience on January 14, the Pope said: “What I’m about to say is not a dogma of the faith but something I hold personally. I like to think that hell is empty. I hope it is.”

On retirement, the Pontiff said “it’s neither a thought nor a concern nor even a desire.”

On negative reactions of Fiducia Supplicans, he suggested that critics do not understand the document, and “arrive at ugly conclusions” rather than “carrying forward a fraternal discussion.”

Regarding future travel plans, the Pope said that he hopes to visit Polynesia in August of this year. He mentioned a possibility that he could travel to his native Argentina in the fall. Pope Francis has not visited his homeland since his election to the papacy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.