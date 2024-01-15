Catholic World News

Pope’s approval rating sinks in new US poll

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wins approval from 58% of Americans, but his ‘unfavorable’ rating has climbed to 30%, according to a new Gallup poll.

Among Catholic Americans the Pope’s approval rating is higher, at 77%, but his unfavorable rating has also increased, to 17%. Both figures represent the lowest net approval ratings for Pope Francis.

Not surprisingly, Pope Francis is more popular with Americans who describe themselves as liberal, less with those who say they are conservative.

