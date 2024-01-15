Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar dissidents reject compromise in liturgical battle

January 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar synod of bishops has sent a new plea to priests in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly to accept new liturgical rules. But dissident priests in the Indian archdiocese have rejected the directive.

Following the election of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil to head the Syro-Malabar Church, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly, issued a message to priests of the archeparchy, signed by the 49 bishops who had participated in the synod meeting, confirming the order that all Syro-Malabar priests should celebrate the Eucharistic liturgy in the new form.

The priests of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), who have led opposition to the liturgical changes, quickly responded that they “will not make any compromise” in their resistance. The refusal of priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly to accept the changes has led to violent confrontations, the closing of the local cathedral, and a hold on priestly ordinations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!