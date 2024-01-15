Catholic World News

Vatican preparing new document on human dignity

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the controversial prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), has revealed that his office is preparing “a very important document on human dignity.”

Cardinal Fernandez said that the new document would include “strong criticism of moral questions such as sex-change surgery, surrogacy, and gender ideology.”

The cardinal’s announcement came at a time when he and the DDF are under heavy criticism for Fiducia Supplicans—and shortly after Cardinal Fernandez said that he did not anticipate issuing any particularly controversial statements in the near future.

