USCCB, Catholic Charities call for strengthened Child Tax Credit

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops who chair four committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have joined the president of Catholic Charities USA in calling for a strengthened Child Tax Credit.

The credit “should benefit the lowest-income families,” “should continue to include mixed-status families,” “should be available for the year before birth,” “should not undermine the building of families,” and “should not be offset by cutting programs that serve those most in need,” the signatories wrote in their letter to members of Congress.

