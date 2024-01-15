Catholic World News

‘To seek Jesus, to stay with Jesus, and to proclaim Jesus’: Pontiff reflects on discipleship

January 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on January 14, Pope Francis reflected on John 1:35-42, the Gospel reading of the day.

The Pope asked, “What does it mean to be a disciple of Jesus? According to today’s Gospel we can take three words: to seek Jesus, to stay with Jesus, and to proclaim Jesus.”

The Pope encouraged pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to ask themselves, “When did I encounter the Lord? When did the Lord touch my heart? And let us ask ourselves: are we still disciples, enamored of the Lord, do we seek the Lord, or do we settle into a faith made up of habits? Do we stay with Him in prayer, do we know how to stay in silence with Him? ... And then, do we feel the desire to share, to proclaim this beauty of the encounter with the Lord?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.