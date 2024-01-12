Catholic World News

Take risks, Pope advises young people

January 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 12 to members of the Toniolo Young Professional Association who have assisted the work of the Holy See at the UN, Pope Francis said that “your passion and your commitment are antidotes to short-term thinking.”

The Pope described short-term thinking as “a thought that does not look back to history, that does not contain a historical legacy.” He added that post-modernism is characterized by “weak thought.”

In his remarks the Pontiff said that young people should not be afraid to explore new ideas. “Please risk, risk,” he said. “If you do not risk, who will?”

