Pope backs effort to organize Vatican audiovisual archives

January 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 12 with members of the Foundation for Audiovisual Memories of Catholicism, giving his encouragement to their efforts at “rediscovering and disseminating the audiovisual heritage of institutions and subjects relevant to the history of the Church.”

The Pope acknowledged that the preservation of audiovisual materials involves new challenges and new costs, but said that the effort was important in light of “a cultural shift in the general approach of ecclesiastical archives to the audiovisual sources.”

