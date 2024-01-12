Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell saved the Church in Australia from becoming a dying institution, prelate preaches

January 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands gathered at the cathedral in Sydney, Australia, for the memorial Mass of Cardinal George Pell (video), one year after the prelate’s death.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher paid tribute to his predecessor’s “unwavering commitment to the truth and consistent willing of the good” and noted that he had “many friends and not a few enemies.”

“In keeping the rudder of the Church in Australia fixed upon the apostolic tradition, he did more than anyone to save it from becoming the sort of confused and dying institution that it has become in some places,” Archbishop Fisher added.

