Education publication: Connecticut Catholic college ‘fully embraces LGBTQ+ students’ needs’

January 12, 2024

Inside Higher Ed

CWN Editor's Note: Sacred Heart University in Connecticut “is one of a few Catholic institutions to establish an LGBTQ+ students’ center and hire a manager of LGBTQ+ affairs,” reports Inside Higher Ed, an leading education publication.

“Being a queer and trans masculine person, I felt like I had a lot to offer to this role with my lived experiences,” said the university’s new manager of LGBTQ+ affairs. “Having transitioned in college, I know how stressful and challenging that can be.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

