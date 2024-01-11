Catholic World News

Conform yourselves to Mary, Pope encourages prayer network

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on January 11 with members of the “Sentinels of the Holy Family,” a group dedicated to Marian prayer, Pope Francis said that the all-female membership of the prayer network “sheds light on your specific and irreplaceable vocation in the Church.”

The group’s members not only pray to Mary, the Pope explained, but “you image of the Virgin Mary. You not only pray to Our Lady, asking her to intercede, but you are moreover disposed to conform yourselves to her, to her motherhood, to unite yourselves to her prayer of intercession as a mother for all the children of the Church and for the world.”

