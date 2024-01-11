Catholic World News

Millions face hunger in Syria, archbishop warns

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the UN’s World Food Program set to end its special program in Syria, Archbishop Jacques Mourad of Homs has told Vatican Radio that the decision will “throw the Syrian people into despair.”

After years of war, an estimated 12 million people in Syria lack access to adequate food supplies. UN officials have said that they must cut back support because of a lack of funding and competing needs caused by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Decrying the “terrible and unfair decision,” Archbishop Mourad said that “it is as if the world were telling the Syrian people, ‘You are condemned to die.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

