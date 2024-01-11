Catholic World News

Don’t listen to only one news outlet in preparing to vote, Texas bishop says

January 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said in an interview that Catholics should not limit themselves to “just listening to one news outlet” as they form their consciences to vote.

In an interview on migration, Bishop Seitz advised, “Just sit down and talk, share a cup of coffee, you know, get with somebody who can, if they don’t speak English, with somebody who can translate for you, and you’ll be amazed at the common humanity and the goodness of the people you will meet.”

“And I think that would be a bit of an antidote to that fear that keeps us from really dealing with these issues in a fundamentally Christian way,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!