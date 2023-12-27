Catholic World News

January 10, 2024

At his January 10 general audience, held in Paul VI Audience Hall, Pope Francis warned against gluttony in the third talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.



“In our continuing catechesis on the vices and the virtues, we now consider the sin of gluttony.,” the Pontiff said, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “As a guest at the wedding feast of Cana, Jesus taught the goodness of food and drink, and the joy of table fellowship.”

The summary continued:

Rejecting the ritual distinction between pure and impure foods, the Lord turns our attention to our personal relationship with the consumption of food.

In societies troubled by eating disorders and which, all too often, waste great amounts of food even as many people in our world go hungry, our eating habits should be moderate and socially responsible.

May the prayers we say in thanksgiving for God’s gift of our daily bread, inspire us to be mindful of our responsibility towards others and virtuous in our enjoyment of the good things of this earth.