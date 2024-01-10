Catholic World News

AP reports on Cardinal Fernández’s 1998 book comparing sexuality, mysticism

January 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Vatican’s doctrine chief is raising eyebrows over his 1998 book that graphically describes orgasms,” the Associated Press has reported on the rediscovery of Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández’s The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality (CWN coverage).

According to a Google search, the AP’s story, written by veteran Vatican correspondent Nicole Winfield, appears on at least 464 websites, including the websites of many news sources in the United States and other countries—leaving Catholic and non-Catholic readers alike with a distinctive impression of one of the leading prelates in the Church in our time.

Shortly after his July appointment as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, another book by the prelate—Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing (1995)—attracted controversy. In that work, which he described as a catechetical text for adolescents, Fernández published four of his own erotic poems (analysis).

