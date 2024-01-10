Catholic World News

Peruvian bishops warn against Eucharistic sacrilege recommended by alleged visionary

January 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference warned the faithful against alleged visionary Erica Serrano’s recommendation to take the Blessed Sacrament home from Mass and submerge the Host in holy water along with a photograph of a person.

Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos called on priests “to defend the Eucharist and teach their faithful to defend it from all sacrilegious acts.” ​Serrano’s recommendation, he added, is a “deplorable and reprehensible” incitement to sacrilege by “using the Blessed Sacrament in superstitious rituals that contradict and relativize the experience of faith and commitment to the Christian life.”

