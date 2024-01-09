Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein denies conspiracies prompted Benedict’s resignation

January 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI was not prompted by troubles at the Vatican, but simply by Pope Benedict’s sense that he no longer had the strength to serve as Pontiff.

“The gay lobbies, the [Vatican bank], pedophilia, Vatileaks—have nothing to do with it,” the longtime secretary to Pope Benedict said in remarks to a parish in Bergamo, Italy. Rather, the former Pope said that “he no longer had the physical and psychological strength to exercise that responsibility.”

