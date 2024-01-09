Catholic World News

Assisi archbishop named to head ‘Economy of Francesco’ effort

January 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi to head the “Economy of Francesco,” a group of young economists and activists organized to promote the growth of an “economy with a human face.”

In naming the archbishop to head the organization, the Pope directed him to “interpret what the youth are dreaming and carrying forward.” The Economy of Francesco committee was established by Pope Francis in 2019 to develop a new model for the economy guided by the inspiration of St. Francis of Assisi.

