Cameroon bishop forbids predecessor to celebrate Mass publicly without permission

January 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Bibi of Buea, Cameroon, has forbidden his predecessor to celebrate Mass publicly without his permission.

“I have had to live through the unhappy reality of deep opposition and interference from you, that has even led you to the screen media to make this opposition public,” Bishop Bibi wrote in a letter to Bishop Emmanuel Bushu, 79, who led the diocese from 2006 to 2019. Bishop Bibi cited “your trips to the nunciature and to Rome against my decisions.”

