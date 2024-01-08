Catholic World News

African bishop: lay Catholics must report priests with concubines

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop of Ivory Coast has taken the unusual step of encouraging lay Catholics to report priests who are living with concubines—as well as priests guilty of financial misconduct.

Bishop Gaspard Béby Gneba of Man said that if a lay Catholic “knows that a priest is not faithful to his celibacy,” he must report that priest to the bishop. If he fails to do so, the bishop added, the layman “commits a sin of complicity before God, the Pope, and the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

