Cardinal Sarah lauds ‘firm opposition’ to Fiducia Supplicans

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah has issued a statement praising the African bishops “whose decisions and firm opposition to Fiducia Supplicans I share and make my own.”

The former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship said that in rejecting the declaration from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, “we are not opposing Pope Francis but we are firmly and radically opposing a heresy that serious undermines the Church.”

Cardinal Sarah said that some bishops have exploited the Vatican statement, “sowing doubt and scandal in the souls of the faithful by claiming to bless homosexual unions as if they were legitimate.” The clarification issued by the Vatican “was unable to correct these errors,” the cardinal added, and in fact “with its lack of clarity, it has only amplified the confusion that reigns in hearts.”

Cardinal Sarah stressed that the only proper foundation for pastoral care of homosexual persons must be based on the guidance of the Scriptures and the tradition of the Church.

