Catholic World News

Pope encourages Italian cooperative to live active charity

January 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis encouraged members of Unicoop Florence and the Il cuore si scoglie [The Hearts Melts] Foundation to “live charity, active love.”

“The encounter between those who have greater possibilities and those in poverty, far from being reduced to mere philanthropy, always constitutes a providential opportunity for mutual enrichment,” the Pope said in his address. “In this way you propose a model of protection that unites individuals not so much ‘against’ the threat of a common adversary, as ‘for’ the construction of virtuous relations of mutual support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!