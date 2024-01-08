Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Iran terror attack and for peace in the world

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Epiphany Angelus address on January 6, Pope Francis prayed “for peace, for peace in the Middle East, in Palestine, in Israel, in Ukraine, all over the world. So many victims of war, so many deaths, so much destruction.”

Referring to recent bombings for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, the Pope expressed “closeness to the Iranian people, in particular the relatives of the many victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman, the many who were injured and all those who were affected by this great suffering.”

The Pontiff also recalled the 60th anniversary of the meeting in Jerusalem between Pope St. Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras of Constantinople. The meeting, Pope Francis said, broke down “a wall of incommunicability that had kept Catholics and Orthodox apart for centuries. Let us learn from the embrace of those two great men of the Church on the path to Christian unity, praying together, walking together, working together.”

