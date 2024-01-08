Catholic World News

Worship Jesus in the Eucharist and spend time with children, Pope advises pilgrims

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Epiphany Angelus address that the encounter with the Child Jesus was “the decisive experience” for the Magi and is “important for us too: indeed, in the Child Jesus, we see God made man.”

“And so let us look at Him, let us wonder at His humility,” the Pope continued. “Contemplating Jesus, staying before Him, adoring Him in the Eucharist: it is not wasting time, but giving meaning to time.”

“And let us also find the time to watch children, like the Magi watch Jesus: the little ones who also speak to us of Jesus, with their trust, their immediacy, their wonder, their healthy curiosity, their ability to cry and laugh spontaneously, to dream,” the Pope added. “If we stay before the child Jesus and in the company of children, we will learn to be amazed and we will start out simpler and better, like the Magi. And we will know how to have new outlooks, creative outlooks on the problems of the world.”

