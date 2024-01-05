Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai defense lawyers suggest prosecution witness was tortured

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The defense team for Hong Kong democracy activist Jimmy Lai has voiced concerns that a key witness in his trial has been subjected to torture.

Lai’s lawyers said that Andy Li, who was once an ally of Jimmy Lai, may have been tortured in a jail on the Chinese mainland before he agreed to testify that he had conspired with Lai and with foreign powers to undermine the government.

