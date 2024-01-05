Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal sees ominous new pattern in killing of Christians

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the retired Archbishop of Abuja, told Vatican News that a recent rash of killings in Nigeria—particularly the coordinated attacks on Christian villages at Christmas time—raise concerns that terrorists are exploiting old tribal conflicts.

Cardinal Onaiyekan said that Catholics are waiting to see how a new Nigerian government will respond to the bloodshed. He remarked that government officials have been “assuring us that they are on top of the situation.” He reported: “The whole place is full of security agents.” Yet the killings continue.

